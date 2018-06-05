  • Police searching for teen who may have drowned near Collierville neighborhood

    Collierville police are searching for a teen who may have drowned behind a Braystone subdivision.

    Police responded to a call after 6 p.m. on Monday. The subdivision is located off of Bray Station Road.

    Witnesses said they saw a teen in a body of water. Police searched until 1 a.m., but they were unable to locate a body.

    The search resumed around 8 this morning.

    Shelby County has been called to assist.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

