Police searching for two boys missing since Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A City Watch has been issued for two boys missing since Friday.
Ezekiel Allen, 12, and Rodger Allen, 14, were last seen around 3 p.m. Friday Nov. 8.
According to police, the two boys were last seen in the 2200 block of Pendleton.
Ezekiel is described as 4 ft tall, slim build, faded hair cut and wearing school uniform with a white shirt and dark blue pants.
Rodger is described as 5'1," slim build, box style haircut and also wearing a school uniform with a white shirt and dark blue pants.
According to police the two boys were possible seen today in the Hillcrest Apartments in Whitehaven. When police arrived to that location, they were not found.
If you have any information about their whereabouts please call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
