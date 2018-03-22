  • Police searching for woman accused of using stolen credit cards

    West Memphis police asking for public's help to find the woman accused of using stolen credit cards. 

    The cards were used at a Kroger in West Memphis. 

    Information is extremely limited, however, they did release the following information. 

    "The West Memphis Police Dept is asking for the public's assistance identifying this female. She is responsible for using stolen credit cards at the Kroger in West Memphis. If you have any information about this subject please contact the WMPD at 870-735-1210 or the Crittenen County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444."

