0 Police: Security officer assaulted at Whitehaven High School minutes after 'Safe Summer' block party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a security officer was reportedly assaulted by four people at a Memphis school following a "Safe Summer" block party.

According to MPD, the initial incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday at Whitehaven High School. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., SCS held a block party at the school as a part of its "Safe Summer Series."

Investigators said a woman and three juveniles were driving a green car on school property when a Shelby County school security officer attempted to stop them.

Those four people reportedly assaulted the officer and drove away heading south.

Southaven police then began pursuing the suspects when they crossed state lines on Millbranch Road.

During the pursuit, investigators said the female driver struck a Southaven police cruiser at the intersection of Millbranch and Stateline Road.

Southaven police followed it until the car crossed back into Tennessee.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Police said the suspects ended up crashing the vehicle in the area of Millbranch and Kilarney, and the car then caught fire.

According to MPD, all four people did get out of the burning car unharmed.

Officials said one woman has been detained at this time. None of the four suspects have been identified.

It is unclear if the people involved had attended the block party prior to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.