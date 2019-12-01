Police seek alleged Thanksgiving jewelry store robber, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are in search of a man who allegedly robbed a store on Thanksgiving night.
The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. Thursday when a man entered Wolchase Galleria and made his way to the Zales Jewelry store, according to police.
He put his arm through the security gate, smashed the display glass and took jewelry, police said.
No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- New Orleans shooting: 11 injured after gunfire erupts on Canal Street, police say
- Man shot and killed Saturday afternoon, police say
- Cyber Monday 2019: Deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and others
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}