Police seek alleged Thanksgiving jewelry store robber, officials say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are in search of a man who allegedly robbed a store on Thanksgiving night.

    The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. Thursday when a man entered Wolchase Galleria and made his way to the Zales Jewelry store, according to police.

    He put his arm through the security gate, smashed the display glass and took jewelry, police said.

    No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation. 

    Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

