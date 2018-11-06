Police seen gathering evidence at strip mall after shooting

FOX13 is LIVE on Good Morning Memphis with the latest on the investigation.
Memphis police are investigating a shooting near Raleigh.
According to Memphis Fire Department and the Memphis Police Department, they were called to the 3000 block of Covington Pike.
While FOX13 was on the scene, they police investigating and gathering evidence from a strip mall parking lot.
The victim's age and their condition has not been released.
