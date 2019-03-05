Police seize 85 lbs. of marijuana from Mississippi man's Nashville hotel room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Narcotics detectives seized 85 lbs. of marijuana from a Mississippi man's hotel room in Nashville.
The Metro Nashville Police Department said Twaski Adams, of Jackson, Mississippi, has been selling marijuana in the Nashville area for several weeks.
A search warrant was executed at his hotel room with cooperation by the Sheraton Music City Hotel on Friday.
Investigators say they found 85 lbs. of marijuana during the execution of the search warrant.
Adams, 37, is charged with felony marijuana possession. He is free on $15,000 bond.
