Police seize cocaine, weed, stolen pistol, cash during Tennessee drug bust

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police seized hundreds of grams of drugs in a bust at an apartment complex in Nashville.
Convicted drug felon William Martin, 37, is facing more drug and gun charges after the investigation on Tuesday.
Trending stories:
- Firearms over fireworks: The dangers of shooting guns on the Fourth of July
- Memphis man accused of stabbing 9 people, killing 3-year-old in Idaho has lengthy criminal record
- List of firework shows for the Fourth of July in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
During a search warrant, police said they seized 83 grams of cocaine, 178 grams of marijuana, 39 different schedule pills, 11 Ecstasy pills, a nine millimeter pistol that had been stolen in Goodlettsville and $1,017 cash.
Martin is back in jail on a $75,000 bond. At the time of his arrest Tuesday, Martin was out of a $25,000 bond after other drug and gun charges in March.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}