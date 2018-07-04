  • Police seize cocaine, weed, stolen pistol, cash during Tennessee drug bust

    By: Kaylin Jorge (WZTV)

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police seized hundreds of grams of drugs in a bust at an apartment complex in Nashville.

    Convicted drug felon William Martin, 37, is facing more drug and gun charges after the investigation on Tuesday.

    During a search warrant, police said they seized 83 grams of cocaine, 178 grams of marijuana, 39 different schedule pills, 11 Ecstasy pills, a nine millimeter pistol that had been stolen in Goodlettsville and $1,017 cash.

    Martin is back in jail on a $75,000 bond. At the time of his arrest Tuesday, Martin was out of a $25,000 bond after other drug and gun charges in March.

