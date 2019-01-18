0 Police set up substation inside local apartment complex plagued by drugs, gangs and crimes

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Clarksdale Police have set up the city’s first Police Substation in an apartment complex troubled by drugs and gang activity in the past.

Those who live there said even though the substation only opened on Monday, it is already making a difference.

Police Chief Sandra Williams told FOX13 the substation was set up in the office at the Bennie S Gooden Apartments to help make people feel safer.

“We would basically get calls involving drugs and gang activity and basically people were concerned about their safety in the community,” Williams said.

Williams said making the apartments safer and eliminating the crime was one of the mayor’s campaign promises.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

She also said the apartment’s management and those who live here wanted the crime gone too.

“With them here you feel a little bit more comfortable with your children outside. With other things that are going on in the city it will deter some of it over here,” said Phyllis Brown, a resident there.

“They will do reports there. If anybody in the area needs to file a report they can do it there rather than at the Clarksdale Police station,” Williams said.

Williams told FOX13 the substation is not going to be the only one. There are at least three others that are planned for the city – they just haven’t said where yet.

“I think it would be good. I think neighborhoods would appreciate it and it would be better for the city. Everybody would feel a little more comfortable,” Brown said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.