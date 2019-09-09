0 Police still searching for missing woman and kids in MS River

TUNICA, MISS. - The search for a Mississippi woman and two kids will continue Monday morning after authorities say their SUV accidentally crashed into the Mississippi River.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Sunday near the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel.

Tunica officials told FOX13, Symphony Wilson, 29, of Tunica, Mississippi was inside a vehicle along with her friends' five-year-old girl and two-year-old boy when the car went into the Mississippi River.

The uncle of two children who were killed in a crash into the MS River by the Fitz Casino shared these photos with me. The girl is five years old and the little boy is 2. pic.twitter.com/IwWDrwgMdh — Jacque Masse (@massereports) September 8, 2019

Officials told FOX13 Wilson was dropping off a family friend who works at the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel prior to the crash. Authorities are still trying to figure out what happened after Wilson dropped off her friend, but believe how the SUV ended up in the Mississippi River was an accident.

“There was no incident, fight, confusion or anything like that,” Tunica County Sheriff KC Hamp told FOX13. “Anything could’ve happened, we don’t know yet.”

The vehicle is described as a gray Chevy Suburban.

Deputies said a casino employee saw the SUV go into the river and jumped in to help.

“He dived into the Mississippi River and the current was so strong it was taking him as well and he had to come out,” Sheriff Hamp said.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff, Arkansas State Police are assisting their dive team. Officials in Tunica have located the SUV and now are trying to bring the vehicle back to surface.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, along with DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Diving Unit, Search & Rescue Unit and Air Support; Mississippi Fish & Wildlife; Mississippi Gaming Commission; First Responders and Pafford EMS have all worked on this investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX13 will bring you the very latest both on-air and online when more info becomes available.

