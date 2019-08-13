Police: Students raising money in Arkansas held at gunpoint, forced to the ground by woman

WYNNE, Ark. - Officers are investigating after four students were threatened with a gun by a woman in Arkansas.
On August 7 around 10 a.m., police officers responded to a ‘suspicious person’ call on Morningside Drive in Wynne.
Authorities found four juveniles lying on the ground with an adult female standing with a gun.
An officer asked the children to stand, and they explained they were selling discount cards for a school athletic program, according to Wynne officials.
A local father told FOX13 his two teenage sons and their friends were just trying to raise money for the fundraiser, so they decided to go door-to-door after football practice at Wynne High School.
After an investigation, Jerri Kelly, 46, was arrested August 12 around 6 p.m. She’s been charged with four counts aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Officials confirmed Kelly is the wife of a Cross County jail administrator.
The Wynne Police Department also stated, “As always, the Wynne Police Department is committed to protecting our citizens. Our kids and elderly are our most precious assets and all the necessary steps will be taken to protect them.”
Kelli’s brother told FOX13 she is disabled and has severe seizures – and that she felt threatened by the students.
