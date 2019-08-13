Police: Students raising money in Arkansas threatened with gun, forced to the ground by woman

WYNNE, Ark. - Officers are searching for information after four juveniles were threatened by an adult female in Arkansas.
August 7 around 10:00 a.m., police officers responded to a ‘suspicious person’ call on Morningside Drive in Wynne, Arkansas.
Authorities found four juveniles lying on the ground with an adult female standing with a gun.
An officer asked the children to stand, and they explained they were selling discount cards for a school athletic program, according to Wynne officials.
After an investigation, Jerri Kelly, 46, was arrested August 12 around 6:00 p.m. She’s been charged with four counts aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a minor.
They Wynne Police Department also stated, “As always, the Wynne Police Department is committed to protecting our citizens. Our kids and elderly are our most precious assets and all the necessary steps will be taken to protect them.”
