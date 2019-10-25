Police surround Memphis apartment complex, possible barricade underway, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A major police presence has taken over the Lakes at Ridgeway apartments in Hickory Hill.
SWAT team and negotiators are on the scene of a possible barricade.
SCSO is on the scene of a barricade situation inside the Lakes at Ridgeway apartments located near Ridgeway & Knight Arnold. One person is possibly barricaded inside an apartment. SWAT and negotiators are on the scene. Several nearby apartments have been evacuated for safety. pic.twitter.com/80MiDHIZ2n—
ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 25, 2019
Few details are known at this time.
FOX13's Kirstin Garriss is on the scene trying to get information.
This is what we're seeing from our camera all the way zoomed in. Again for safety reasons we are at the very front of then apartment several hundred feet away. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/QY0NPdTpdu— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) October 25, 2019
