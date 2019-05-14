Police: Suspect on the run after stealing car with 9-month-old baby inside in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a suspect after investigators said they stole a vehicle with a 9-month-old baby inside and took off.
According to MPD, the suspect drove away in the 2013 Dodge Dart near the Citgo gas station on Winchester Road in Whitehaven around 9:45 p.m. Monday.
The child’s mother called police shortly after it happened. The details surrounding the theft are still unclear.
The child and the vehicle were found about 30 minutes later in the 4100 block of Orleans Road. Police said the child was unharmed.
However, the suspect is still on the run. At this time, investigators have no description for the suspect.
