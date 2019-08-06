Police swarm Taco Bell parking lot following shooting on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Southeast Memphis.
According to police, officers were called to the Taco Bell on the 3700 block of East Shelby Drive around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Police were seen gathering evidence down the road from the fast-food restaurant.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
>
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}