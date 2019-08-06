  • Police swarm Taco Bell parking lot following shooting on Shelby Drive

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Southeast Memphis. 

    According to police, officers were called to the Taco Bell on the 3700 block of East Shelby Drive around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

    One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. 

    Police were seen gathering evidence down the road from the fast-food restaurant. 

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

