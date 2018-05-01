  • Police: Teen missing, suspected to be with former teacher charged with sexual battery

    Police are trying to find a 16-year-old boy who they believe is with a former teacher. 

    According to Hattiesburg police, Oscar O'Neal, 16, is believed to be with Nicole Jackson. 

    Jackson is 30-years-old and is currently out on bond for sexual battery in a position of trust. 

    The two could possibly be in a Dark Blue Chevy Impala with plate number FRA-4454

     

