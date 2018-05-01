Police: Teen missing, suspected to be with former teacher charged with sexual battery

Police are trying to find a 16-year-old boy who they believe is with a former teacher.
According to Hattiesburg police, Oscar O'Neal, 16, is believed to be with Nicole Jackson.
Trending stories:
- Police: Memphis mom turns son into police for robbing, shooting at couple
- Woman kills husband's mistress then shoots herself in 'calculated, planned attack,' police say
- Man steals electricity with spoon, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Jackson is 30-years-old and is currently out on bond for sexual battery in a position of trust.
The two could possibly be in a Dark Blue Chevy Impala with plate number FRA-4454
HPD has issued a B.O.L.O. for 16-year-old Oscar O'Neal. He is believed to be with Nicole Jackson, 30, a former school teacher who is out on a $10,000 bond for sexual battery in a position of trust/authority. Could be in a dark blue Chevy Impala with plate # (FRA-4454). pic.twitter.com/UNuEzOokH3— Hattiesburg PD (@HattiesburgPD) April 30, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}