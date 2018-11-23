Police: Teens assaulted, carjacked while eating lunch in Memphis church parking lot

Two teenagers were assaulted and carjacked while they were eating lunch in their car in a Memphis church parking lot, police said.
The incident happened on Nov. 11, MPD said.
According to a police affidavit, the victims – both 17-years-old – were sitting in their car at the Iglesia De Jesucristo Palabria Miel church on Chuck Avenue in Parkway Village when two men approached their vehicle.
Police said one of the men threw a “concrete rock at the driver’s side window,” cracking it. The other man opened the passenger door and dragged the male teen out of the vehicle.
That suspect punched him, kicked him in the head and hit him in the head with the concrete rock, knocking him unconscious.
According to the report, the female teen was pulled out of the car by her hair and punched in the head as well.
Police said the suspects took her cell phone and purse, along with the vehicle.
One of the suspects – Ketevio Lee, 17 – was identified by a fingerprint he left on the car. Police said he admitted to his role in the incident, and he named the other suspect involved.
Lee is being charged with carjacking, robbery, and aggravated assault.
