  • Police: Teens on the run, 1 armed with AR-15, after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two teens are on the run after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood. Police said one of the suspected shooters is armed with an AR-15. 

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Davey Cove. 

    Police said an 18-year-old man was shot in the incident. He hasn’t been identified, and he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

    Investigators said the two suspected shooters are teenagers, who knew the victim. 

    One of the suspected shooters was wearing a white jacket, while the other teen was armed with an AR-15.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

