Police: Teens on the run, 1 armed with AR-15, after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two teens are on the run after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood. Police said one of the suspected shooters is armed with an AR-15.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Davey Cove.
Police said an 18-year-old man was shot in the incident. He hasn’t been identified, and he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators said the two suspected shooters are teenagers, who knew the victim.
One of the suspected shooters was wearing a white jacket, while the other teen was armed with an AR-15.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4315 Davey. An 18 year old male was shot. Subjects responsible are 2 known teens, #1 wearing a white jacket last scene exiting the area #2 unknown clothing description, armed with an AR15. The victim is listed as critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 1, 2019
