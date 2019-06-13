Police: Tennessee man caught on camera violently hitting French bulldog, throwing it against wall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was arrested after security footage caught him violently hitting his dog and throwing it against a wall.
According to a police affidavit, an employee at the 5th and Main apartment complex in Nashville contacted Metro Animal Care and Control about concerns that one of the residents, Brandon Tynes, was abusing his two dogs.
The apartment employee turned over security footage to MACC that allegedly showed Tynes abusing one of his two French bulldogs.
Police said the apartment security footage showed Tynes, 33, picking up one of his dogs in the elevator and violently smacking it in the face repeatedly.
After Tynes leaves the elevator, he can be seen throwing the dog headfirst against a wall. The dog could be seen hitting the wall "violently" and falling five feet to the ground.
Tynes was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.
The dog is alive and in good condition at Metro Animal Control.
