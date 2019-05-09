0 Police: Tennessee man dressed as clown for his birthday gives out candy, frightens local children

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – Police said they have found the "mystery clown" who they originally believed to be attempting to lure children into his vehicle.

But after making contact with the man, police said that was not the case. It turns out it was an older man who dresses up as a clown once a year on his birthday.

Today being his birthday, the man was indeed dressed up as a clown and was handing out candy.

People familiar with the man said he is a nice man that dresses up and has been known to give out candy.

Police said they made contact with the man and nothing indicated his actions were intentionally harmful or meant to scare.

Police originally received a report from an adult who spotted someone wearing a clown costume driving a vehicle in the area of Keysburg Road. The adult didn't report any instances of children being approached.

The Clarksville Police Department earlier reported suspicious activity involving a man dressed as a clown attempting to lure children into his vehicle.

The incident took place around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Multiple 5th grade students told police that a man dressed as a clown had motioned for them to come to his vehicle and was trying to entice them with candy.

The man was driving a silver or gray sedan based on the children’s description. The children did not go near the vehicle and instead ran away.

They described the man as a white male with a painted white face and red nose.

Authorities urge parents to remind children about stranger danger and to let an adult know immediately so law enforcement can respond.

