Police to conduct 2 sobriety checkpoints across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police announced officers will be conducting sobriety checkpoints next week.
There will be two roadside checkpoints next week, according to MPD via Facebook.
Officers will conduct both checkpoints Friday, July 13 between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday.
The first location will be on Summer Avenue near Bartlett Road, and the second location will be near E.E.H. Crump Boulevard and Mississippi Boulevard.
