Police to conduct sobriety checkpoints Thursday in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. - There will be sobriety checkpoints set up in Arkansas Thursday.
According to a release from Jonesboro Police Department, police will be conducting the checkpoints the day after the Fourth of July holiday across the area.
It is part of Arkansas’ Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over campaign running from June 29 to July 8.
Officers will be assisted by Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile units.
Police said traffic may be stopped briefly, and people may be contacted by uniformed officers who will check for alcohol and drug-impaired drivers.
