Police: Toddler dies after mother overdoses, rolls on top of him

LUMBERTON, N.J. - A New Jersey mother has been charged in her 13-month-old baby's death after she allegedly overdosed and rolled on top of him.
According to CNN affiliate KYW Philadelphia, 33-year-old Antionette King has been charged with second degree endangering the welfare of a child after prosecutors say she was found passed out on top of him at their home.
Police and first responders attempted CPR and little Jeremiah King but he was pronounced dead from suffocation.
His mother Antionette was revived after first responders administered the anti-overdose drug Narcan.
The boy's grandmother, who lived in the home, found the toddler and his mother and called police. The mother was arrested and placed into the Atlantic County Jail.
