0 Police turn over body cam footage to TBI after 3 MPD officers shoot, kill man armed with knife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The TBI is investigating after a man armed with a knife was shot and killed by Memphis police after he ran towards multiple officers.

And on Thursday, Memphis police turned over body camera footage that captured the incident to TBI.

According to police, the victim -- identified as Abdoulaye Thiam, 20 -- was shot and killed by officers in the 1300 block of Timothy Drive near Graceland.

Police said three officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the scene around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A family friend of the victim told FOX13 Thiam and his family had lived there for seven years.

"He was good, he loved being around his daddy. He fixed all the yard before he got shot,” said Oumar Diong.

According to MPD, Thiam “confronted officers with a knife” and charged toward them when they arrived on scene.

At that point, police said the officers fired shots, hitting and killing Thiam.

All three officers were relieved of duty pending the outcome of an investigation.

TBI Special Agents are responding to a report of an officer-involved shooting on Timothy St in Memphis, involving officers with Memphis Police Dept. One subject is deceased at the scene. More info as it becomes available. — TBI (@TBInvestigation) January 3, 2019

The officers were not injured in the incident. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Thiam was pronounced dead at the scene.

TBI has not confirmed who else was at the home before the shooting, though Thiam's family claims it was just him and his brother.

FOX13 has requested the body cam footage from TBI.

Background info:

From 2011 to 2017 there were 76 officer-involved shootings in Memphis – 23 were deadly.

In 2017, MPD officers were involved in four police shootings.

Most recently in September 2018, three MPD officers did not turn on their body cameras before chasing and shooting a man – later identified as Martavious Banks – who was left in critical condition.

In the last five years – there have been 14 officer-involved shootings in Shelby County – five were deadly.

