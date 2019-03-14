0 Police: Woman detained, man missing after jumping into Wolf River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man who went missing after jumping into the Wolf River.

According to MPD, the man jumped into the river near Second Street and Plum around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

MPD says man jumped off a barge into the Wolf River Lagoon near Second and Plum st in Memphis

Police said the man may have been trying to jump from a barge to the bank of the river.

The man has not been located. A 56-year-old woman, who was with the victim at the time of the incident, has been detained by police.

That woman was identified as Shawn Palma. It is unclear if she will be facing charges in connection with the incident.

According to family, the man was identified as James Rosenbaum, 41. Rosenbaum’s grandmother told FOX13 he lives in Drummonds, Tenn. with his mother.

A city watch was issued for Rosenbaum by Memphis police around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

“I’m just hoping he’s okay. I hope he had a sense to swim if he can get there,” said Judy Walker, the victim’s grandmother.

FOX13 reached out to the barge owner to get more information about why he was on the barge, but we have not heard back.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Officers are on the scene of a subject who jumped into the Wolf River Lagoon near Second and Plum.

