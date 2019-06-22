Pop-up showers and storms are possible today

- MEMPHIS, Tenn -
- A heat advisory has been issued for some east AR and north MS counties
- The heat index will range from 100-108 across the area this afternoon
- A few pop-up showers and storms are possible after noon today
- The forecast is similar for Sunday – high heat index and afternoon pop-ups
- The rain chance will be higher on Monday with a heat index near 90
- Low rain chances and low 90s takes us through the rest of next week
