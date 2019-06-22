  • Pop-up showers and storms are possible today

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn -
    • A heat advisory has been issued for some east AR and north MS counties
    • The heat index will range from 100-108 across the area this afternoon
    •  A few pop-up showers and storms are possible after noon today
    • The forecast is similar for Sunday – high heat index and afternoon pop-ups
    • The rain chance will be higher on Monday with a heat index near 90
    • Low rain chances and low 90s takes us through the rest of next week
