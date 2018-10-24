MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Bishop Martin Holley has been removed as the head of the Catholic Diocese of Memphis.
The decision to remove Bishop Holley from his post came directly from Pope Francis himself, according to a report from ChurchMilitant.com – an outlet that first broke the news.
The Vatican confirmed the removal and announced a temporary replacement in a statement released online.
The Holy Father Francis has removed from the pastoral care of the diocese of Memphis, United States of America, H.E. Msgr. Martin D. Holley, and has appointed as apostolic administrator “sede vacante et ad nutum Sanctae Sedis” of the same diocese H.E. Msgr. Joseph E. Kurtz, archbishop of Louisville.
Bishop Holley was installed as the fifth bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Memphis in 2016. Upon his arrival, priests from around the diocese were reassigned to different parishes, and some opted to retire.
ChurchMilitant.com reported the Memphis diocese was subject to a visit by two archbishops in June.
The outlet said the “investigation was triggered by specific allegations and grave concerns” involving Monsignor Clement Machado. The monsignor retired after the visit.
Complaints involving Bishop Holley are also mentioned in the report.
The report states Pope Francis asked the bishop to resign; but when he refused, the pope made the choice to “force him into early retirement.”
FOX13 is working to get a comment from the Catholic Diocese of Memphis. We will update this story as new information becomes available.
