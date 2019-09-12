Popeyes allowing customers to make their own chicken sandwich, CNN reports

CNN - Do you still have the viral Popeyes chicken sandwich on your mind?
Well according to CNN, the fast-food restaurant understands your frustration, and they have a temporary fix.
Introducing BYOB: Bring Your Own Bun.
"That's right. Popeyes is allowing guests to bring in their own buns, order its three-piece tenders and make their own chicken sandwiches right there on the spot," CNN reported.
Bruno Cardinali, Popeyes' head of marketing for North America, sent in a statement to CNN which said,
"While we work to get the sandwich back in our restaurants, we wanted to offer our guests a fun way to satisfy their Popeyes sandwich cravings."
