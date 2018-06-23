CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ark. - A popular restaurant in Arkansas burst into flames Saturday afternoon.
Uncle John's Restaurant, which is located in the 5400 block of Main St in Crawfordsville, Arkansas. Uncle John's Restaurant was an Italian Restaurant.
PHOTOS: Popular Arkansas restaurant bursts into flames
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
We are working to learn more info. Check back on updates.
