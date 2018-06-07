Popular brewery chooses Midtown for new headquarters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A popular new cider distillery is coming to Memphis in 2018.
Long Road Cider Company is a thriving business in Barettville, and owner Scott Patterson said he is ready to expand.
“There’s nowhere else you can go and find more than two ciders on tap, and if you found a couple on tap they’re mine,” Patterson said.
Patterson is leasing 16,000 square feet in the old Southern Textile and Supply Company warehouse in Cooper-Young, across the street from Soul Fish Café.
“First things first, is you know getting our utilities up and running and then will start doing some light demo in there and then will be putting walls in,” Patterson said.
They’ll put in a small tasting room, kitchen, bar, and large production room.
The distillery is set to open in August.
