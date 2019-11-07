Popular downtown bar closes after basement floods, claims city is responsible for damages

Bardog Tavern has closed its doors for the time being.
The popular downtown bar was forced to close after rainwater flooded their basement.
"Bardog has been forced to shut down for the fifth time since Sept. 21, when after years of dismissing the damaged sewer line outside our building that resulted in numerous other shutdowns and repair costs, the City of Memphis had to finally acknowledge the need for action when the sewer line completely COLLAPSED."
The post goes on to say the sewer line was damaged by a city contractor.
"The costs of repair and the subsequent shutdowns have now exceeded the claim limit one can make against the City," the post said.
FOX13 is reaching out to City of Memphis for comment about the allegations and FOX13's Amicia Ramsey will be covering tonight after the game.
