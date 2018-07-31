  • Popular Memphis church to reopen 12 years after massive fire

    By: Scott Madaus

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A historic Downtown Memphis church is set to reopen for the first time since it was destroyed by a fire 12 years ago.

    First United Methodist Church will open its doors after the massive fire closed it down in 2006. 

    “It's overwhelming that we're finally at this point after 12 years,” said Andy Rambo, a church official. 

    Rambo said countless sacrifices and the generosity of countless Memphians – in addition to more than $3 million of donations – have led to the opening of the church Sunday morning. 

    Nearly 100 parishioners will fill this modern yet classic interior for the first time after national headlines were made following the fire that destroyed it.

    The final pieces are being put into place, as this church family continues to reach out to an entire Metropolitan area that has supported them as they continued to rebuild.

