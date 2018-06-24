Popular Memphis fast food store going viral for sign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A popular sandwich store is getting a lot of internet love for what their sign said.
Lenny's Sub Shop made their sign off the famous song by Drake called "Look Alive." The sign read Look Alive Shelby Dr The Drive Thru On The Side.
Good job Lenny's. Drake would be proud!
