Popular Memphis nightclub will stop playing "hard rap" music

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A popular Memphis nightclub has decided go in another direction days after violence erupted outside the venue.

Purple Haze Nightclub located downtown on Lt. George W Lee Ave released a statement Thursday morning stating there is a "bad element" associated with parts of the urban crowd scene, and they will no longer play "hard rap" music in the club.

The new format the club is implementing includes old school and clean Hip-Hop along with Top 40 hits. In addition, a house mix will be played for one hour on Saturdays.

"We think this is the best thing for us as well as the Downtown Historic District and the community as a whole."

Purple Haze Nightclub said they tried to accommodate more of a current rap driven crowd earlier this year after another club located on Beale Street decided to go in a different direction.

The shift in genres is happening just days after a woman identified as 38-year-old Choosey Parker was shot and killed in front of the club on April 3.

Parker's aunt, Mary Trice, told FOX13 Parker was an advocate against gun violence, but that is what killed her.

27-year-old Alan Neal and 43-year-old Frank Tuggle have been charged in connection to the shooting.

Police have not told us if their charges will change due to her death, but they said this is now a homicide investigation.

