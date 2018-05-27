Popular restaurant, bar near University of Memphis robbed at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A popular bar and restaurant near the University of Memphis was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning.
According to the Memphis Police Department, Ubee's, which is located at 521 S Highland St, was robbed at gunpoint Sunday morning around 4:28 a.m. by two African-American men. The two men were wearing blue jeans, black hoodies, ski masks, gloves, and both were armed with handguns.
The suspects took money then fled the scene in a white 4-door possibly Chevrolet sedan northbound on S Highland.
If you recall, this is the second time the popular hangout for college students has been robbed at gunpoint. Back in April of 2017, Ubee's was robbed by suspects who stole more than a $1,000 and tied up four Ubee’s employees.
Memphis Police told FOX13 after an employee had taken out the trash for the night, two men entered the restaurant through the back door demanding money.
According to police, one of the men was armed with a gun.
Police said before the suspects would take $1,200 in cash and also a safe with an undetermined amount of money inside of it, they tied up four restaurant employees using plastic zip ties.
Anybody with information about this latest robbery at Ubee's, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
