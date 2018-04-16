Popular stretch of Poplar Pike closed after car hits utility pole

Commuters in and out of Germantown can expect traffic headaches Monday morning.
A stretch of Poplar Pike has been shut down after a car hit a utility pole overnight. The pole is hanging sideways, and the vehicle is in a ditch between the road and the railway tracks.
Poplar Pike is closed in both directions between Rolling Valley Drive and Eastern Avenue. This is between Germantown Road and Riverdale.
MLGW crews are on the scene.
If you use this stretch of Poplar Pike to drive to work or school, you’re advised to use Poplar Avenue as an alternate. Expect delays in the area.
We’ll let you know when the road has cleared. Watch Good Morning Memphis for updates.
PHOTOS: Car strikes utility pole on Poplar Pike. Road closed in both directions from Rolling Valley Dr to Eastern Ave. MLGW crews on scene @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/9iLlyrH6E0— Lauren Coleman (@LaurenonFOX13) April 16, 2018
