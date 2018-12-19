0 Porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages from two Shelby County homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A thief was caught on camera twice stealing packages – in two different cities across the Mid-South.

In one incident in Whitehaven, home security footage shows the woman picking up the packages before taking off last Friday.

That homeowner was very disappointed. She told FOX13 those packages were Christmas gifts for her sisters.

“For people like me who don’t like to go to the stores, it’s great but now I’m going to have to rethink it and ship it to work,” said Janice McDaniel, the homeowner.

McDaniel shared her video with Memphis police and then filed a police report.

A few days later, she saw another video on social media that looked like the same person stealing a package in Bartlett.

That video shows a car backing into a driveway on Lynchburg Street and taking a package near the door.

McDaniel said she referred to her as the “Bonnet Bandit” because she had the “same bonnet on her head.”

To protect your packages from being stolen from your front porch or door, you can pick up the packages at UPS or FedEx, give your signature when you get the package or let your neighbors know when you are expecting a delivery.

Lt. Karen Rudolph with MPD said during the holidays, investigators always see an increase in these crimes.

“Best thing to do is if you’re having something delivered to your house to make sure someone will be there or make sure it’s at a location someone is at,” Rudolph said.

No arrests have been made in connection with either theft yet.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers.

