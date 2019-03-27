Porter Leath celebrating literacy with Spring luncheon

Celebrating literacy in Shelby County; Porter Leath is preparing for it’s upcoming Books from Birth Program through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
The event promotes kindergarten readiness and provides age-appropriateness books for all children in Shelby County.
Come on out on April 11th from noon until 1 p.m.
You can purchase tickets at porterleath.org.
If you'd like to respond to the event invite on Facebook, CLICK HERE.
