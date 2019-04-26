Possible farm-to-table restaurant to provide healthy food options for Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A farm-to-table restaurant could come to South Memphis.
The group Memphis Tilth is calling it The 275 Food Project.
It would be made out of shipping containers.
The permit was approved by the Memphis and Shelby County Board of Adjustment on Thursday.
Ricky Boatman said he is excited to see healthy food in the South Memphis area.
“I would like to say for the whole community to support these efforts,” he said.
It will be located off Walker Avenue, close to Lemoyne Owen campus and the local Boys and Girls Club.
Boatman said the area desperately needs healthy food.
“I thought it was great, fantastic because there is an obesity problem were having, and healthy food is just healthy for them,” Boatman said.
The application said they want to provide a fellowship program to train young professionals in the area.
They also want to reduce dependence on fast food because there is an obesity problem we are having and healthy food is just healthy for them.
