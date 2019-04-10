Possible improvised explosive device explodes at Murfreesboro apartments

(WZTV) MURFREESBORO, Tenn - Murfreesboro Police said there are no reported injuries after a possible improvised explosive device exploded at an apartment complex, WZTV reports.
Officers were called to a possible explosion at Vie Apartments at 1345 Wenlon Drive at about 4:10 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said one unit appeared to be damaged by what was possibly some type of IED. Part of the apartment building has been evacuated and police have taped off the area.
Thankfully, there are no reported injuries at this time.
Multiple agencies remain on scene investigating.
