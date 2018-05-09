0 Possible NYPD error had murder suspect walking around Memphis for 80 days

A possible error by a New York police department had a man wanted for murder walking around on the streets of Memphis for 88 days.

FOX13 has been following the story of Andre Patton. Andre Patton was arrested here in Memphis on February 3rd.

And if his finger prints would have been put into a fugitive data base called NCIC, police here would have known Patton was wanted for murder in New York. But that wasn't the case, leaving Patton walking in Memphis after being arrested for assault, and then re-arrested just last Wednesday.

88 days later.

"I think he was trying to rob me. probably could have killed me. I don't know. I just thank God that police got him though", said Freddie Johnson.

Johnson is talking about Andre Patton. Suspected of stabbing to death 70-year-old Patrick Logsdon in New York back in November of last year.

Patton was on the run until he was arrested for the beating of Johnson on February 3rd.

Even after being suspected of murder in New York, he was released from 201 Poplar just one day later.

"We run them through the NCIC which is a national database that tells who's wanted and who's not wanted," said Earle Farrell the Public Information Officer for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Farrell said the jail runs NCIC checks on every inmate upon intake and again at release.

Patton's finger prints on February 3rd came back without warrants.

So I called Nassau County Police this morning to see if a warrant had been issued in NCIC for Patton. They told me to email questions. Two emails later still no response from Nassau County Police.

"It's very important that you know who you're dealing with as you come across them in law enforcement and in the community", Mike Collins said. Collins is a former Fugitive Commander for SCSO.

Investigations by FOX13 has led to policy changes as to how MPD currently inputs names into NCIC. Collins, who was a former fugitive commander for SCSO said it's an essential step.

"To be able to be out on the street and then once he was he committed an offense while he was here of violence. So he should have been off teh streets," Collins said.

We can tell you that Patton is currently in jail in New York without bail. Unfortunately for Mr. Freddie Johnson it took him getting beat up to finally bring a suspected killer to justice.

