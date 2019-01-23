Possible red flag uncovered in personal files of SCSO deputy caught buying drugs at Cracker Barrel

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - FOX13 uncovered new information about the Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy who was arrested for buying drugs at a Memphis restaurant.
Undercover Memphis police officers arrested Deputy Jeffery Crossley, 27, when he met them at a Cracker Barrel to purchase oxycodone.
The undercover officers had called Crossley about purchasing the pills after getting tipped off that he was looking to buy some, according to police.
After he purchased five Oxycodone pills from the officers inside the restaurant, Crossley was arrested.
Inside his car, they found two handguns, various drugs, a radio which belongs to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, and other law enforcement related items, police said.
But after reviewing Crossley’s personal files, there were multiple warning signs that showed potential red flags.
