0 Possible water tower near Germantown school sparks controversy in the community

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Water is one of the necessities in life. However, some Germantown property owners have a problem with plans for a new water tower.

The 168 feet tall tower would be built on the Forrest Hill Elementary School campus.

Residents are worried the water tower will decrease the property value of their home and become a major eyesore.

City officials said the tower would replace an outdated tower.

The proposal is in the city capital improvements plan for 2020. It would replace the 63-year-old tower off Southern Ave.

Brian Curry lives nearby, he’s not against a water tower – he just wants it to be built somewhere else.

“Concerned about the loss of property value we were told by realtors that would decrease out property value because no one wants to live by a water tower,” Curry said.

FOX13 spoke to Alderman Rocky Janda. He said the new water tank is important for public welfare.

In 2014, the city had a power and generator failure which caused problems at the Southern Avenue Treatment Plant.

The new water tower would be closer to the Johnson Treatment Plant in case something were to happen at the other one.

Alderman Janda said, “this is extremely important and it’s a sense of public safety.”

Still, residents hope another location would be possible.

“We aren’t saying don’t put anything on there, we’re saying don’t put anything that going to negatively impact property values and life,” Curry said.

This process is still in the early stages, this final budget is expected to be approved by the board and alderman in June.

