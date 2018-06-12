Postal service worker shot, injured in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A postal service employee was shot in a possible carjacking in Frayser Tuesday.
According to a release from the United States Postal Service, the USPS supervisor was shot in the area of Overton Crossing and Frayser Boulevard around 10:15 a.m.
The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.
The release said surveillance video shows the suspect’s vehicle, though no information has been provided regarding the suspect.
The Postal Inspection Service is also offering a reward of up to $50,000 for “information leading to the arrest and conviction of the assailant,” according to the release.
The inspection service can be reached at 901-746-1030.
