  • Postal service worker shot, injured in Frayser

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A postal service employee was shot in a possible carjacking in Frayser Tuesday. 

    According to a release from the United States Postal Service, the USPS supervisor was shot in the area of Overton Crossing and Frayser Boulevard around 10:15 a.m.

    The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. 

    The release said surveillance video shows the suspect’s vehicle, though no information has been provided regarding the suspect. 

    The Postal Inspection Service is also offering a reward of up to $50,000 for “information leading to the arrest and conviction of the assailant,” according to the release. 

    The inspection service can be reached at 901-746-1030. 

