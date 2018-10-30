0 Potentially deadly illness more common than flu in infants taking hold in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An illness more common in infants than the flu is taking hold in the Mid-South, and the scariest part is you may have never even heard of it.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus is a lot like a common cold for adults, but for infants under 1-year-old, it can be deadly if left untreated. This season, RSV is taking hold early, causing concern for doctors at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

"RSV is the most common respiratory virus that infects infants, and it's the most common cause of hospitalization in infants in the United States,” said Dr. John DeVincenzo.

What makes RSV so scary is that for most unsuspecting parents, the symptoms mirror those of a cold.

However, the CDC reports it hospitalizes 125,000 children in the U.S. each year.

"A lot of people haven't heard of RSV until their baby gets diagnosed with it in the hospital,” DeVincenzo said.

He is currently developing an RSV antivirus and said while most of the country is focused on the flu, doctors who care for infants are more concerned about RSV.

"In babies, RSV actually hospitalizes about 15 times as many babies compared to flu," he said.

This year's RSV season, he said, is proving to be particularly troubling.

"RSV comes around every winter about the same time, but occasionally we have seasons that start earlier. This happens to be one of those years that we've started about a month early," DeVincenzo said.

Seasons that start early seem to hit harder than others. In the past two weeks, Le Bonhuer has treated nearly 60 babies for RSV.

And there's currently no vaccine available.

"And that's the problem,” DeVincenzo said. “Flu, we can do something about. We can vaccinate kids for the flu."

As we head into the holidays everyone will want to touch, hold, and kiss the babies.

DeVincenzo said there are some things parents should know to prevent their infant from contracting RSV.

"RSV, like most wintertime viruses, is transmitted from the hands of somebody that has recently touched their nose, or a direct sneeze on your baby. So, if you have a chance, and you can, restrict the touching of your baby,” he said.

He also said to make sure people have washed their hands before touching infants – especially toddlers, who can spread RSV more easily.

Also, be particularly vigilant if your baby is a preemie or has a pre-existing condition, as they are more susceptible.

