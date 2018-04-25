0 Pothole Patrol: Mayor requests $19 million for Memphis road revamp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Many Mid-Southerners are frustrated about the condition of the roads.

Potholes, cracks and buckling can be seen across the city.

RELATED: 18,000 plus potholes filled since Jan. 12, but how many more potholes remain?

Mid-Southerner Erica Baldwin said she damaged her car on a rough road this summer.

Baldwin said, "We're constantly dodging the roads, trying to dodge potholes, the cracks you know. It's messing up out cars."

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced Tuesday he was requesting $19 million for road repaving as apart of his 2019 city budget.

Councilman Joe Brown said while some parts of the city are being taken care of, others are being left in the dark.

RELATED: Memphis potholes are damaging cars across the city and county

Brown said, "What I'm saying is, some of the communities are not being serviced the way they should be serviced. I just want you to know that."

However, the City of Memphis Public Works Director, Robert Knecht, says despite the perception, the office of public works gives its undivided attention to every inch of the city.

Director Knecht said, "We pave pretty consistently in each district the same percentage of miles. But it's not equal because some districts have more lane miles of street than others."

A map shows road repaving plans for both 2018 and the future for Memphis. Jefferson, MLK, and Peabody are just a few on this list.

Details on areas in Memphis that plan to be paved in 2018 and the future, click here.

Memphis driver Will Hayes said, "It's been like that for years in the city. (They) really need to get on their job and fix these roads... Get it fixed."

