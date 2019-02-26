0 Pothole problems plaguing Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The rain has cleared, the sun is shining, and City of Memphis crews are out patching up pot holes.

It’s the first time since last week’s rain that crews have been able to make the repairs.

Officials said conditions have to be dry to properly patch a pothole. Sunday was the first day of sunshine we’ve seen in several days.

And Sunday alone, the city patched nearly 800 potholes.

“As soon as the weather allows, we increase our staffing to the maximum amount. Today we have 11 crews out working,” said Robert Knecht, Memphis Director of Public Works.

FOX13 caught up with one of those crews as they worked along Poplar Avenue downtown. Roads like Poplar get fixed first.

“We are prioritizing the major thoroughfares first. We are looking at the oldest service requests we haven’t been able to get to because of the weather last week. Those get the highest priority. Then we will continue that all this week,” Knecht explained.

Already this year, the City of Memphis has repaired nearly 19,000 potholes.

“Most of the pot holes are not reported, they’re just encountered by the crews when they’re out driving,” Knecht said.

Angela Gregory said she reported a huge pothole on Airways Boulevard Friday – after it did $350 in damage to her car.

“There was a pothole in the left lane. There was no way for us to veer, to avoid it. We hit it, and as soon as we hit it, the reaction was slow down and move to the right side. This was coming off the ramp. You really didn’t have any room to pull as far on the right side as you possibly could,” Gregory told FOX13.

She said once they pulled over they called police, as they couldn’t safely get out of the car to fix the flat.

She sent video from the scene, which shows at least 10 other cars disabled by the dip. There was a traffic cone beside the pot hole, which leads Gregory to believe someone knew it was there.

FOX13 asked if she knew the potholes couldn’t be properly repaired until after the rain clears.

“You are using band-aids for a problem that affects the entire City of Memphis,” she answered. “I would want to ask those in charge; would it be wise to invest money up front for a permanent solution than to continually put band-aids on problems that affect the city?”

Knecht said re-paving streets is the best way to combat pot holes, adding that Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration has invested nearly $20 million in street paving over the years.

Gregory told FOX13 she thinks that money should be increased, as it would cut down on pothole crew costs.

