0 Potholes may not get permanent fix until spring, city leaders say

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - West Memphis city leaders said potholes may not get a permanent fix until the spring.

The plant they depend on to fix the potholes only opens during the warmer months.

West Memphis city leaders said they reached out to Memphis’ Public Works Department and they’re studying other cities to find out what they’re doing to repair pot holes.

Potholes are all across the city of West Memphis. Drivers said they’re nearly impossible to avoid.

“With the weather changes, they seem to be a little worse than normal,” said Dwayne Hill, a driver.

Amanda Hicks, the city’s public works director, said her office receives about 10 complaints a week from drivers.

“Mainly it’s at the four way stops,” she said.

Hicks said the plant the city relies on to repair the gigantic eyesores doesn’t open until April.

“They only open the plant when they have a certain demand at a certain temperature and usually it has to be over 1,000 tons for them to operate. And it takes about four hours for them to get the plant up and running,” said Hicks.

The hot mix used to repair the potholes is usually applied when it’s at least 50 degrees. Right now, the city is using cold mix.

It can be applied at any temperature but that’s only a temporary fix.

“If you put that in a pothole overnight and cars drive over it, same thing, it’s going to pop,” Hicks explained.

West Memphis is in the early stages of looking into new technology making it easier to repair potholes.

Drivers said what they’re dealing with now is rough on their pockets.

“You get flat tires, you see people on the side of the road changing tires,” Hill stated.

West Memphis is also planning to talk with the sanitation department about taking pictures of the potholes that they see when they’re on the road so they can have them repaired as soon as possible.

