Potholes, trash collection and crime among major issues discussed by Cordova residents

CORDOVA, Tenn. - Pot holes, trash collection and crime were some of the issues Cordova residents talked about with their city council representative Frank Colvett during a town hall Thursday night.
MLGW President JT Young, Solid Waste Management Director Albert Lamar and Memphis Police Department Director Michael Rallings were all guests during the event and answered questions from the crowd.
During the meeting, Rallings said there were nearly 1,300 stolen guns from cars across Memphis last year. He said a third of them were stolen from the Appling Farms precinct, which includes Cordova.
Ralllings urged people to use lock boxes if they’re going to keep their guns inside their cars.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Second teen arrested after woman hit and killed by stolen vehicle in Memphis
- 'Stack of motions' for Lorenzen Wright murder trial filed in court
- Memphis mom frantically calls daughter's phone, learns she was hit and killed by stolen vehicle
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
“If the gun is being stolen, you’re not using the gun for protection at that particular time because it’s fallen into the hands of a would be criminal, so I’m asking if you’re going to carry a gun be responsible,” said Rallings.
Trash collection was another big topic for Cordova residents.
Lamar said there were hundreds of calls for trash issues like missed pickups in Cordova last December, but now, he said that number is down to just 44 this month.
“We have requested equipment, personnel and now it’s my turn to put it all together. Your service is going to increase,” he said.
Rallings said this is one of the largest precincts in the city. He said the department is stepping up recruitment with the goal of having 2,300 officers on the force by 2020.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}