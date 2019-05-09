Power Center Academy Elementary classes to start late due to power outage

One local school is starting classes late because of a power outage.
Power Center Academy Elementary will be delaying the start of school until to 9 a.m.
The school said they will provide an update at 7:30 a.m. to ensure they are still on schedule.
